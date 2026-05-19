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1 in custody after deadly stabbing in Norwood Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man is in custody after a fight led to a deadly stabbing in Norwood Park on Monday night. 

Chicago police said a 24-year-old man got into a fight with another man who took out a knife and attacked him in the 6000 block of North Harlem Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the face and taken to  Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered from the scene. 

Charges are ending. 

Area Five detectives are investigating.

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