1 in custody after deadly stabbing in Norwood Park

A man is in custody after a fight led to a deadly stabbing in Norwood Park on Monday night.

Chicago police said a 24-year-old man got into a fight with another man who took out a knife and attacked him in the 6000 block of North Harlem Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the face and taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered from the scene.

Charges are ending.

Area Five detectives are investigating.