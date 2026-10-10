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2 in custody after deadly shooting in Valparaiso, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people are in custody after leading police on a pursuit following a deadly shooting in Valparaiso, Indiana early Saturday morning. 

The Valparaiso Police Department responded to the 50 block of Campbell Street for reports a person shot just before 3 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where they died. 

While Valparaiso police searching the scene, police got a description of a car that had fled the scene. Porter County Sheriff's Deputy later located and pursued the suspects to the area of  SR-249 and I-94, where they took two people into custody. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

This investigation remains ongoing. 

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