2 in custody after deadly shooting in Valparaiso, Indiana

Two people are in custody after leading police on a pursuit following a deadly shooting in Valparaiso, Indiana early Saturday morning.

The Valparaiso Police Department responded to the 50 block of Campbell Street for reports a person shot just before 3 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where they died.

While Valparaiso police searching the scene, police got a description of a car that had fled the scene. Porter County Sheriff's Deputy later located and pursued the suspects to the area of SR-249 and I-94, where they took two people into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing.