Deadly crash involving 3 semi trucks shuts down part of I-65 in Indiana

A deadly crash involving three semi trucks shut down part of I-65 near Fair Oaks, Indiana, overnight.

According to Indiana State Police, one of the trailers involved in the crash was carrying peat moss and caught fire after the crash. Police said the moss kept reigniting, causing a delay in clearing the roadway.

Police said southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 220. Police do not have a timeline for the closures.

ISP recommends taking U.S. 41 or U.S. 231 as alternate routes.

Police confirmed this was a fatal crash but have not released further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.