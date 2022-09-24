Watch CBS News
Local News

1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive; northbound lanes closed

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte.

A 35-year-old female woman who was riding in the Toyota was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead.

A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials.

All northbound lanes are closed.

The Major Accidents unit is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.  

No further information was immediately available.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.