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Deadline coming for votes for name of rock found at O'Hare International Airport

By Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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The deadline is coming up Monday evening to vote for a name for a giant rock that was dug up at O'Hare International Airport recently.

The city launched the naming contest after the 50-to boulder was found during construction. It was found about 30 feet below the surface of the airfield while crews excavated the South Detention Basin, a stormwater management facility, as part of the ORDNext terminal expansion project.

The boulder is roughly 11 and a half feet wide, 8 feet deep and 7 and a half feet tall. A geologist said it's made of dolostone, a sedimentary carbonate rock made up mostly of the mineral dolomite.

boulder4.jpg
Chicago Department of Aviation

In September, the city launched a contest to name the rock. They received nearly 3,000 name suggestions from the public.

Until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, voters may pick one of these names:

The finalists are:

  • Sweet Stone Chicago
  • No ORDinary Rock
  • Chicago Rocks
  • O'Rock
  • Orchard Rock
  • Da Rock

Click here to cast your vote. The winning name will be displayed alongside the boulder at a new exhibit in the airport. 

Sara Tenenbaum contributed to this report.

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