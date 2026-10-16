Voting opens in contest to name giant rock dug up at Chicago O'Hare Airport

Chicago has opened voting to name the giant rock that was dug up at O'Hare International Airport during construction.

The 50-ton boulder was found about 30 feet below the surface of the airfield while crews excavated the South Detention Basin, a stormwater management facility, as part of the ORDNext terminal expansion project.

The boulder is roughly 11 and a half feet wide, 8 feet deep and 7 and a half feet tall. A geologist said it's made of dolostone, a sedimentary carbonate rock made up mostly of the mineral dolomite.

In September, the city launched a contest to name the rock. They received nearly 3,000 name suggestions from the public.

Friday they announced the six finalist names and opened them up to a vote online through 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The finalists are:

Sweet Stone Chicago

No ORDinary Rock

Chicago Rocks

O'Rock

Orchard Rock

Da Rock

Click here to cast your vote. The winning name will be displayed alongside the boulder at a new exhibit in the airport.