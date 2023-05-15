Watch CBS News
CBS 2 bringing live coverage of mayoral inauguration; daytime shows moved to overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 will be bringing live coverage as the new mayor and city council take the oath of office today.

It starts at 10 a.m. both on-air and streaming on CBS News Chicago.

That also means your favorite daytime TV shows will be pre-empted and moved to overnight.

The "Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "The Price is Right" will air starting early Tuesday morning at 12:37 a.m.



First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:47 AM

