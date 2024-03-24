Daycare center left damaged after being struck by stolen car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car slammed into a daycare center on the city's South Side overnight.

The crash left damage outside of the daycare in Calumet Heights along Stony Island near 88th Street.

Tamera Fair, the CEO of Premier Child Care Centers, said she found out about the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

She says police told her that the car was stolen.

"Whoever crashed it fled the scene. The keys were in the car, no broken windows, the steering column was not tampered with. So, we really don't know what happened. We're going to ask our neighbor if we can look at their cameras and see if we can get some answers from there," she said.

Fair says this isn't the first time a crash like this has happened.

They're waiting on the Building Department to find out if they can reopen on Monday.