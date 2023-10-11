Watch CBS News
Day of the Girl celebrated in Chicago, suburban teen honored at the White House

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday is International Day of the Girl and celebrations are being held across the country.

First Lady, Jill Biden tweeted a photo of 15 young women who were honored at the White House.

They include 17-year-old Anya Hermann, a senior at Oak Park River Forest High School.

She's a disability advocate who helped secure personal protective equipment for people with disabilities during the pandemic.

Back at home, the Girls Like Me Project is hosting a "Chicago Day of the Girl" Festival to empower other Chicago girls who are making a difference.

People like Naveah Harris.

"It was truly amazing to have so many open arms and experience to organizations. Just being part of the sisterhood and gaining so much. This is so amazing," Harris said.

CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor of the Chicago Day of the Girl Festival. The theme for this year's event is "I am destined."

"I am destined for Inner peace, and I embrace each moment with serenity and grace". I AM DESTINED!! Is the theme for...

Posted by Girls Like Me Project, Inc. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023
