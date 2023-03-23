Davis Martin, White Sox fall short to Royals in Cactus League play

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The White Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals Wednesday in Cactus League play.

Davis Martin was on the mound for the White Sox.

In the bottom of the first, Erik Gonzalez got the Sox on the board with an RBI double to left field – and the Sox took at 1-0 lead.

The Royals did all their damage off Martin in the fourth. The score by then was already 3-1 Royals. Tyler Gentry took Martin hard and made the score 4-1.

Martin gave up four runs over four and a third innings. Kansas City won 4-3.