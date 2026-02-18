Mentee of Rev. Jesse Jackson reflects on his time spent with the civil rights icon

A man who was mentored by Rev. Jesse Jackson is one of many who is remebering the civil rights icon.

For those who've met Rev. Jackson, it's hard to forget his presence and how captivated people in the room were. As Chicago prepares to honor him, those who had countless conversations are reflecting on time with a man many admired.

Standing outside Rainbow PUSH headquarters, Darius Randle reflects on entering, knowing he won't see his role model anymore.

"I'm a child of PUSH and student of Rev. Jackson," he said.

For 20 years, Randle spent time walking the halls and having one-on-ones with the civil rights leader.

He recalled the time he recited one of Jackson's speeches to him.

"To see his eyes light up, I was getting to that one line, 'it get darks sometime but the morning comes,' and to see his hands lifted, I'll never forget that," Randle said.

Now thousands are expected to lift Jackson's memory in a four-day homegoing celebration next week.

"People will come from all over the world to give honor to whom honor is due," Randle said.

The family revealed Jackson will lie in state at PUSH next Wednesday and Thursday, and then have two funeral services the following Friday and Saturday.

His children gathered outside the family's home, where Jackson passed to ensure everyone knew this was an open invitation.

"He believed funerals were for the living. He believed that they were great gathering meetings," said Jesse Jackson Jr. "Come respectful and come to say thank you. But these homegoing services are welcome to all; Democrat, Republican, Liberal, and Conservative, right wing, left wing, because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum."

While still grieving, the Jacksons stood to speak about their beloved father, whom they shared with the world.

"I caught myself yesterday saying, 'my parents,' and now I have to say, 'my parent.' So I thank god for sixty years of being able to have both parents," said U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Illinois).

"His death did not come without warning to us, yet we're still painfully unprepared emotionally," said Yusef Jackson.

The Jackson children stand on their father's legacy as they share him even in death.

"It really shows how strong their faith is and how much hope they have. As the reverend says, keep hope alive, that's hope right there," Randle said.

Rev. Jackson spent countless Saturdays mobilizing people at Rainbow PUSH. Next Saturday, in his final homegoing service, Chicagoans and beyond will pause and simply say "thank you."