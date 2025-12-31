New body camera video shows suburban man Daniel Davis, missing for more than a month

Cook County Sheriff's officials have released new body camera video of a southwest suburban man who has been missing for more than a month.

Daniel Davis, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, where he works.

Shortly before that, he was involved in a car accident near 119th and Avers in unincorporated Alsip. Body camera video from the sheriff's office shows Davis getting out of a squad car around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 25

Sheriff's Deputies dropped him off at 115 Burbon Street after the crash. Video shows he had some difficulty walking.

His daughter said the video supports her family's theory that Davis might have experienced some sort of a medical issue before he went missing.

"He was walking all throughout the following day. You know, he's tripping over sidewalks and kind of, like, having a hard time working his way around simple obstacles and stuff. So that mannerism all ties into what we already knew, but there are other clues throughout the rest of the body cam footage that might allude to him possibly having a stroke earlier in the day," Wendy Davis said.

Starting on Thursday, a search and rescue group out of Ohio will be joining the family's efforts to find Daniel. They're bringing German Shepherd cadaver dogs to search along bodies of water near Blue Island.

Still, Daniel's daughter remains hopeful her dad will be found alive.