Dangerous waves, currents on Lake Michigan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement due to dangerous waves on Lake Michigan over the next couple of days.

The beach hazards statement goes into effect from Thursday afternoon for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois; Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana; and much of the west coast of Michigan. The advisory continues through Friday morning.

The NWS warns that waves of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected on Lake Michigan.

Swimming conditions will be life-threatening, especially for swimmers who are inexperienced. The Chicago Park District advises checking this website for information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches.

People should stay out of the water, and should not go out onto piers, jetties, or breakwalls on the lake.    

First published on June 14, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

