Object crashes through windshield, kills driver on Dan Ryan Expressway

Driver dead after object crashes through windshield on Dan Ryan

A driver was killed when an object crashed through their windshield on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Moniday.

The crash shut down the outbound express lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway for hours before and during the morning rush Monday.

At 5:10 a.m., a sport-utility vehicle was seen up against the wall in the outbound express lanes near 31st Street. Illinois State Police said a large object went through the windshield of the vehicle and struck the driver.

State police said they have not been able to confirm what the object was that went through the windshield.

State police said the driver was transported to an area hospital from the scene with injuries. The driver later died, state police said.

The outbound Dan Ryan express lanes were closed off from their starting point at the Chinatown feeder ramp down to the foot ramp at 47th Street. The express lanes were open south of 47th Street, and the local lanes remained open.

All outbound express lanes reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

The inbound Dan Ryan was also delayed with gapers.

CBS News Chicago has reached Illinois State Police for details about the crash.