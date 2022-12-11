3 injured in traffic crash on Dan Ryan Expressway near 58th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 4:13 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a three-car crash on I-94 near 58th Street.

Three people were transported to a local area hospital with injuries.

The left two lanes of I-94 southbound were shut down for investigation around 4:18 a.m. All lanes were reopened around 5:38 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.