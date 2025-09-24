Leaders across U.S. and Texas react after deadly Dallas ICE facility shooting

National, state and local leaders are condemning the violence and offering prayers after a deadly shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday where at least two people were killed, one critically wounded and the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.

Dallas police said officers responded to an assist officer call at the facility around 6:40 a.m. The suspect fired at the federal government building from an adjacent building, police said.

No law enforcement officers or ICE agents were injured. All three victims shot were detainees of the facility, CBS News confirmed.

The facility is located along I-35E, just southwest of Dallas Love Field Airport.

National leaders condemn Dallas ICE shooting

Vice President JD Vance posted on X:

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote:

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don't know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop."

Texas lawmakers and officials react to Dallas ICE facility attack

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted:

"Texas fully supports ICE 100%. Both the Texas Dept. of Public Safety & Texas National Guard work closely with ICE. This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin's motive. We will offer ICE additional support to assist their operations."

Sen. John Cornyn called the shooting "horrific," writing:

"While law enforcement investigates, I am keeping everyone impacted in my prayers. My staff have been in touch with federal & local officials in Dallas, and we will make sure all resources are brought to bear in the investigation. Thank you to all first responders who rushed to the scene."

Sen. Ted Cruz also weighed in, saying:

"My team and I are closely monitoring the situation at the ICE Detention Facility in Dallas. We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, and we are deeply grateful to the brave first responders who rushed to the scene."

Red. Julie Johnson said her thoughts were with the victims and their families:

"My office is monitoring the tragic shooting this morning at Dallas' ICE facility. Elected leaders and government officials must rely on verified facts from law enforcement, not speculation that fuels fear or division. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Rep. Marc Veasey said his office is monitoring developments:

"My office is aware of the developing situation and will continue to monitor the situation. We are keeping the victims in prayer and will update the North Texas community as we get news on their conditions and learn more about the suspect."

North Texas officials, police agencies respond to ICE shooting

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins posted:

"Please join me in prayer for the injured and their families from this morning's active shooter incident at the ICE facility in Dallas. Violence and terror is never the answer to anything."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote on X that she was "deeply concerned" about the incident:

"I am deeply concerned about the heightened violence and rhetoric we are seeing against our nation's institutions, our law enforcement agencies, and our elected officials. The horrific attack this morning at a Dallas ICE facility was a targeted act of violence and hate. May we mourn for families that are left broken, remember the risk our first responders take every day, and more than ever, hold dear to what unites us. While we wait for the details of an ongoing investigation, we stand ready to support our partners in Dallas."

The Fort Worth Police Department also released a statement condemning the attack:

"The violence that occurred in Dallas, TX this morning is uncalled for and moments like this are deeply disturbing as it creates more division in our community at a time when the focus needs to be on how we can come together. We continue to ask our community that if you see something, say something."