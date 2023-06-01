Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes test drive on NASCAR Chicago street race course

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In exactly one month, some of the fastest and most skilled drivers in the world will be unleashed on the streets of Chicago.

It's all legal, of course, during the first-ever NASCAR street race, which will come to Grant Park on the first weekend of July.

Two-time Daytona 500 champ Dale Earnhardt Jr. won't be racing next month, but he gave the course through Grant Park a test run on Wednesday – in an SUV in regular traffic.

Earnhardt said it will be fascinating to watch the drivers, because most of them have never navigated a street course. So everything from the cracks and imperfections of Chicago's streets to the strips of paint, which he says will have different grip than straight asphalt, will challenge NSACAR's best.

"They're all going to be learning this at the same time as us. Everyone that shows up, drivers included, will have no more knowledge than the other. So all of us are going to be drinking from fire hose, trying to understand everything that's happening. Everywhere you look, there's going to be something going on," he said.

NASCAR will have two races on the weekend of July 1 and 2 in Grant Park. The Loop 121, part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be at 4 p.m. on July 1. The Grant Park 220, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, will be at 4:30 p.m. on July 2.

The weekend also will feature concerts by The Chainsmokers, The Black Crowes, Miranda Lambert, and Charley Crockett.

Tickets are available at nascarchicago.com.