Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting clients since 2016

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A massage therapist at a downtown Chicago sports massage office has been charged with sexually assaulting or abusing at least three women who he was treating since 2016.

Cyril Willemin, 50, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

According to a Chicago police arrest report, all three assaults happened while he was a masseuse at Chicago Sports Massage at 77 W. Washington St. in the Loop.

In February 2016, a woman was getting a massage from Willemin when he lowered her towel and began to rub her breast and pelvis, and asked her if that was okay, according to a police report. The woman said no, and was then told to get dressed, and left the facility.

In July 2022, another woman booked a massage at Chicago Sports Massage, and as Willemin was giving her a massage, she felt his penis in her hand multiple times.

In December 2024, a third woman was getting a massage from Willemin when he began touching her breast and said, "oh there a lot of tension here." He then pulled down her underwear and sexually assaulted her with his mouth, according to a police report and a criminal complaint filed by Cook County prosecutors.

Willemin was arrested at his South Loop home on May 2, and at his first court appearance the next day, a Cook County judge ordered him held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.