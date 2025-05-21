Chicago massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting clients since 2016

A massage therapist at a downtown Chicago sports massage office has been charged with sexually assaulting or abusing at least three women who he was treating since 2016.

Cyril Willemin, 50, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

According to a Chicago police arrest report, all three assaults happened while he was a masseuse at Chicago Sports Massage at 77 W. Washington St. in the Loop.

In February 2016, a woman was getting a massage from Willemin when he lowered her towel and began to rub her breast and pelvis, and asked her if that was okay, according to a police report. The woman said no, and was then told to get dressed, and left the facility.

In July 2022, another woman booked a massage at Chicago Sports Massage, and as Willemin was giving her a massage, she felt his penis in her hand multiple times.

In December 2024, a third woman was getting a massage from Willemin when he began touching her breast and said, "oh there a lot of tension here." He then pulled down her underwear and sexually assaulted her with his mouth, according to a police report and a criminal complaint filed by Cook County prosecutors.

Willemin was arrested at his South Loop home on May 2, and at his first court appearance the next day, a Cook County judge ordered him held at Cook County Jail while he awaits trial.