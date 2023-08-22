Cyclist hit, critically injured by elderly driver in Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured Monday afternoon when an elderly woman crashed into him as he was riding in the Sauganash neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding his bike south on Kostner Avenue, when a 92-year-old woman hit him while headed east on Devon Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.