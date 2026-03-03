Cybersecurity experts say U.S. should be prepared for potential cyberattacks amid war with Iran

Experts are hard at work and said they're bracing for any potential cyberattacks from Iran.

The looming threat of an Iran-linked cyberattack comes as the agency tasked with securing critical infrastructure from such threats faces cuts to the department, a partial government shutdown, and a change in leadership.

"We're tracking groups associated with the Revolutionary Guard Corps and with the Ministry of Intelligence, and those groups have gone silent," said Alexander Leslie, Recorded Future's senior advisor for government affairs.

Leslie works for the private intelligence company, scouring the open and dark web along with other sources to identify cyber threats against U.S. critical infrastructure, organizations, and people.

"And as of this moment, there is no evidence suggesting any significant attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure linked to Iranian threat groups," he said.

Leslie, however, said there is evidence of low-level, low-intensity attacks associated with so-called Iran hacktivist groups.

"Cyber is no longer auxiliary to conflict. It is part of the battlefield," he said.

Iran has proven its ability to attack and infiltrate U.S. infrastructure, from banks and healthcare systems to oil supply and water treatment facilities.

"The first event I did as a White House official was in Pittsburgh right after an Iranian cyber attack on their water infrastructure," said Jake Braun, executive director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago.

Braun previously oversaw national cybersecurity strategy at the White House, most recently under the Biden administration.

"Iran has attacked our banking system, they've attacked oil infrastructure, they've done mis- and disinformation during elections, they've attacked water utilities and other critical infrastructure," he said. "I think we can expect all those attacks, again, and more severe attacks."

Leslie, who's been busy searching for threats, said the lack of cyber attacks against the U.S. is not surprising given the internet blackouts, possible damage to Iranian cyber capabilities from airstrikes, and the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Both Leslie and Braun warn that the U.S. should be prepared.

"They want to be able to show that you can't attack them with impunity, that they will respond. b, they want to point out to us how fragile our systems are," Braun said.

Chicago police said they are monitoring the situation in Iran, and there is no known threat to Chicago at this time. They added that they are paying special attention to places of worship and will adjust resources if needed.