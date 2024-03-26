Cutting-edge program in Chicago helps breast cancer survivor heal painful scar tissue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A breast cancer diagnosis comes with a lot of challenges.

Even after the cancer is removed, painful and debilitating mobility issues can crop up years or decades afterward, but a cutting-edge therapy program is helping some patients.

Breast cancer patient Kirsta Stull is used to opening up to people.

"I'm a hugger. I want to hug everybody," Stull said.

But she found herself closed off physically after her battle with breast cancer.

"I couldn't pick up books. I couldn't have anything touching me because it was really painful where that scar tissue was," Stull said.

Now, she's finding a full range of motion again after starting a therapy program, a partnership between U-Chicago Medicine AdventHealth and PT Solutions Physical Therapy.

"I think there are lots of women out there that don't know that they can get this," Stull said.

Therapist Cathy Kupcyzk works with patients to essentially massage the issues left behind after surgery and radiation, lengthening tight areas and giving patients ways to continue therapy at home since mobility problems can come up even years after treatment.

"I see patients as soon as six weeks after their initial surgery, and then I have patients referred up to 10, 20 years later," Kupczyk said.

Doctors tell CBS 2 they're seeing more patients diagnosed in their 40s or even 30s, making them more susceptible to more long-term issues.

'They may just be living with a decreased ratio of motion tightness and may not think there is anything available to help them," said Breast Surgical Oncologist Dr. Kanesha Bryant.

But just three months after her therapy started, Stull said she's gotten back so much movement that she's back to hugging.

"I already told her she's stuck with me the rest of her life," Stull said.