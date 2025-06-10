Couple launches Cursive Academy in Hammond and Gary, Indiana

A married couple in Gary is launching a new program to bring back the art of cursive writing.

Terrell and Chelsea Whittington created Cursive Academy while reminiscing about old memories from school. They decided to create customized workshops aimed at re-introducing cursive writing.

Indiana schools stopped teaching cursive in 2011 and it is no longer a required course in most school districts.

"I chatted with friends and family who have younger children, and it soon became apparent that none of them could write in cursive or even sign their names," said Terrell Whittington in a statement. "My handwriting is part of who I am, and we feel that youth should have the opportunity to learn what is slowly becoming a lost art."

The Cursive Academy sessions run twice weekly for two hours. At the end, students graduate by signing their completion certificates in cursive.

The Whittingtons say writing in cursive can enhance fine motor skills, improve literacy, and lead to faster, more fluent writing. Cursive can also promote cognitive development, spelling abilities, and is helpful for those with learning differences such as dyslexia, they said.

The Woodland Child Development Center and the YWCA of NWI have included the courses in their youth programs during the summer.

"This is such a brilliant idea," said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones. "We always like to offer diverse programming for our youth. They already swim, garden and take weekly field trips. Now they will be writing in cursive. Sounds like a great summer to me."

Those interested in hosting Cursive Academy sessions can call or email Whittington at 219-712-3182 or Chelsea@cwhitt.biz.