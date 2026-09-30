11 current, former Ford Heights, Illinois, officials to appear in court on charges of misusing funds

Eleven current and former Ford Heights, Illinois, officials were trusted to run their village, but now stand accused of using money for lavish trips.

On Wednesday morning, all 11 will appear for an arraignment hearing at the suburban Cook County Courthouse in Markham, where they will get a chance to answer the accusations.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the defendants intentionally stole from taxpayers. They are accused of participating in a scheme to use the funds to pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and "exorbitant spending excursions" in casinos while vacationing in Las Vegas and Michigan City, Indiana.

Raoul filed a total of 79 felony counts for charges including theft of government property and official misconduct against the following people:

Antone Adams, 59, of Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Former mayor Annie R. Coulter, 74, of Ford Heights

Village clerk Nyree D. Ford, 53, of Ford Heights

Allis Franklin, 78, of Ford Heights

Mary Matthews Graziano, 65, of Ford Heights.

Current village trustee Johnny A. Griffin, 67, of Ford Heights

Former village trustee Scottie L. Hatten, 38, of Hazel Crest, Illinois

Former village trustee LaDell L. Jones, 61, of Ford Heights

Dedra D. Lee, 65, of Ford Heights

Former village trustee Antoina T. McMichales, 56, of Ford Heights

Current village trustee James E. Morgan, 48, of Ford Heights

How much money was allegedly involved in the scheme is among the questions for which answers are awaited in court.

On Thursday of last week, the Cook County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Ford Heights Municipal Hall for most of the day, with officers seen bringing boxes out from time to time. The sheriff's office said they were assisting the attorney general's office with an investigation.

A day after the raid, the Illinois Attorney General's office confirmed the bombshell allegations against the current and former Ford Heights officials.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart put it this way: "The abuses of power alleged in this case are an affront to the people of Ford Heights."

This is not the first case of corruption for the small south Chicago suburb. Two years ago, former Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin was convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the village.