Former Ford Heights, Illinois mayor convicted of stealing from village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Charles Griffin, former mayor of south suburban Ford Heights, was convicted Monday of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the town coffers.

Following a bench trial—in which a judge issues a verdict rather than jury—Cook County Judge James Obbish found Griffin guilty Monday of one count of theft of government property of less than $100,000, but over $10,000, and two counts of official misconduct.

In 2018, charges were issued against Griffin accusing him of funneling gambling revenues from the State of Illinois into two secret bank accounts of which he had sole control, and having the statements sent to his home address.

Griffin also allegedly went to a currency exchange to cash $13,500 worth of checks for the village, but kept the cash, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said in 2018.

Griffin is due back in court for post-trial motions and possible sentencing on Thursday, Oct. 24.