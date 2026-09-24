Cook County sheriff conducting investigation at Ford Heights Municipal Hall with Illinois Attorney General

There is a large police presence at Ford Heights village hall Thursday afternoon conducting an investigation in conjunction with the state of Illinois.

Officers in plain clothes, as well as officers in jackets and vests labeled "police" and some bearing the label of the Cook County Sheriff's Office were seen outside the Ford Heights Municipal Hall starting in the late morning.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting the Illinois Attorney General's office with an investigation but did not give further details and referred us to to the AG's Office for more information. CBS News Chicago has reached out to them and are waiting to hear back.

Some officers could be seen carrying boxes out of the hall. There were also officers visible inside the administrative building through the front windows and squad cars parked in the lot outside.

A note on the front door of the building said the hall is closed for the day.

The FBI Chicago office said their agents are not involved in any activity or investigations in Ford Heights.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.