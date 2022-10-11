Cubs to give Willson Contreras qualifying offer, Jed Hoyer says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All-star catcher Willson Contreras will get a qualifying offer from the Cubs, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said at an end-of-the-season news conference.

But Contreras is not likely to take such an offer.

This offseason, Hoyer says the Cubs will try to build on the momentum created in the second half of this season – focusing on intelligent spending and bolstering the offense.

"We absolutely want to compete next year. We also want to build something really special for the fans. We want to build something stable, something lasting, and that's the lens that we're going to view our transactions this winter," Hoyer said. "We want to make sure that what we build creates year after year after year of being in the playoffs, and giving these fans what they deserve – which is October baseball."

Contreras himself expected to be traded from the Cubs at the time of the August trade deadline, but he was not.