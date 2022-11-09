White Sox' A.J. Pollock now a free agent, Cubs' Willson Contreras set to become one

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The World Series is over, with the Houston Astros having achieved their dream this time around.

That means baseball free agency has officially begun.

Cubs and White Sox fans can dream what their teams will go out and get for next season – and also soon find out which players won't be back.

The Cubs did not trade All-Star catcher Willson Contreras at the deadline this year, and now he is expected to decline the team's $19.65 million qualifying offer. That will make him a free agent.

Meanwhile, White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock made a somewhat surprising move. He declined a $13 million option to stay with the Sox next season – which also makes him a free agent.

The 34-year-old does get a $5 million buyout for opting out.