Ben Brown stars as Cubs combine on a 1-hitter to beat Reds 2-0

Drew Pomeranz, Ben Brown, Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia combined on a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Saturday.

Chicago used Pomeranz as an opener in front of Brown, and the strategy worked on a cool, blustery afternoon at Wrigley Field. Pomeranz pitched a 1-2-3 first before Brown struck out nine in six dominant innings for the NL Central leaders.

The Cubs scored their two runs in the eighth. Seiya Suzuki's flyball to right off Graham Ashcraft (3-4) was misplayed by Will Benson, and it landed in fair territory for an RBI double. Dansby Swanson drove in Kyle Tucker when he beat out a grounder to shortstop Elly De La Cruz for a two-out infield single.

Keller (2-0) worked the eighth and Palencia handled the ninth for his fifth save. It was Chicago's sixth shutout of the season.

Cincinnati wasted a sharp performance by Nick Lodolo, who pitched six innings of five-hit ball.

The 6-foot-6 Brown retired 14 of his first 15 batters before TJ Friedl singled with two out in the sixth for Cincinnati's only hit of the game.

Brown had a 9.90 ERA in the first inning over his first 10 starts of the season. He was tagged for eight runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in his previous start Sunday at Cincinnati.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong robbed Friedl with an impressive diving catch for the second out of the ninth.

It was Pomeranz's first start since Aug. 7, 2019, for Milwaukee at Pittsburgh. The left-hander has pitched 13 2/3 scoreless innings in 15 appearances since he was acquired in an April trade with Seattle.

Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (3-5, 3.48 ERA) and Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (4-3, 3.86 ERA) take the mound on Sunday for the series finale.