Cubs top White Sox as Cactus League play wraps up

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The crowd was in midseason form as the Cubs and White Sox wrapped up Cactus League play on Tuesday.

In the top of the third, the White Sox were down 2-1 when Andrew Vaughn hit a solo shot off Drew Smyly to tie things at 2-2.

Smyly gave up five runs on 10 hits over four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Vazquez launched a homer to right center for the Cubs off Michael Kopech.

The Cubs scored five runs in the fifth alone, while Kopech gave up five runs in four and a third innings.

The Cubs won 8-5.

The Cubs home opener is coming up on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The game begins at 1:20 p.m.

The White Sox start their season in Houston, taking on the Astros at 6:08 p.m. Thursday. Their home opener is Monday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.