Cubs top White Sox as Cactus League play wraps up
MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The crowd was in midseason form as the Cubs and White Sox wrapped up Cactus League play on Tuesday.
In the top of the third, the White Sox were down 2-1 when Andrew Vaughn hit a solo shot off Drew Smyly to tie things at 2-2.
Smyly gave up five runs on 10 hits over four innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Vazquez launched a homer to right center for the Cubs off Michael Kopech.
The Cubs scored five runs in the fifth alone, while Kopech gave up five runs in four and a third innings.
The Cubs won 8-5.
The Cubs home opener is coming up on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The game begins at 1:20 p.m.
The White Sox start their season in Houston, taking on the Astros at 6:08 p.m. Thursday. Their home opener is Monday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.
