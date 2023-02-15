Cubs' Jed Hoyer 'excited' to start Spring Training with offseason additions

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs had pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training.

Marcus Stroman was among those reporting on Day 1 for the North Siders.

Plenty of familiar faces like Nico Hoerner reported early, but the front office made a point to add some upgraded defense with championship experience in shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Cubs President Jed Hoyer loved what the team has done on paper, but now it's a matter of seeing it all come together in the coming weeks.

"I think part of why I was so excited to get here and to sort of get going this spring is I do love the group of guys we brought in," Hoyer said. "They've won. They're super hard working guys. I think when you look at the reputation of the guys we brought in, they're all really good teammates. I expect they'll be supportive of each other. I think they'll help the young guys. I do think that we have a chance to have a group that really comes together exceptionally well. So I'm excited to watch them start that process."