Cubs single-game tickets go on sale today
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's almost that time for baseball season.
Starting today fans can buy Cubs single-game tickets.
General sale starts at 10 a.m. with notable home games against the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and cross-town rivals, the White Sox.
The season kicks off on March 30 at Wrigley Field with their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
More information on single-game tickets is available on the Cubs website.
