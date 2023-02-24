Cubs single-game tickets go on sale today

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's almost that time for baseball season.

Starting today fans can buy Cubs single-game tickets.

General sale starts at 10 a.m. with notable home games against the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and cross-town rivals, the White Sox.

The season kicks off on March 30 at Wrigley Field with their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

More information on single-game tickets is available on the Cubs website.