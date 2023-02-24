Watch CBS News
Local News

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale today

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday
Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Friday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's almost that time for baseball season. 

Starting today fans can buy Cubs single-game tickets.

General sale starts at 10 a.m. with notable home games against the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and cross-town rivals, the White Sox.

The season kicks off on March 30 at Wrigley Field with their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

More information on single-game tickets is available on the Cubs website

First published on February 24, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.