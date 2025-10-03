Cubs prepare for first-ever playoff matchup with Brewers in NLDS

The Cubs-Brewers rivalry will reach a new level on Saturday when the two teams meet in the National League Division Series in Milwaukee.

The Cubs held a workout in Milwaukee on Friday, less than 24 hours after winning their first playoff series since 2017, and the mind games appeared to already begin, as the Brewers blasted 80s soft rock during the Cubs' workout – not exactly the kind of music that gets players fired up.

The team will try to lock back in and get set for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. at American Family Field.

The Cubs will face a familiar foe in the NL Central Division rival Brewers, having played each other 13 times this season, with the Cubs holding a 7-6 advantage, but it's the first time ever that the two teams are meeting in the playoffs.

That should make for some added excitement in the best-of-five playoff matchup.

"Yeah, absolutely, I mean they had a great year, and we had a strong regular season, too, but it comes down to this series now, which is how you'd like it as a player, for sure," second baseman Nico Hoerner said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. You know, it's going to be a fun series. You know, we had some good games during the regular season, so expect big games during the series, too," pitcher Colin Rea said.

Adding to the drama, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is back in Milwaukee to face his old team, now managed by his former bench coach Pat Murphy.

They both know each other's tendencies, but both said its more about their teams and the fact they play each other a lot.

"There is a lot more knowledge, and most of it is because we play them more, and we've played them more recently. The managers know each other pretty well," Counsell said. "We're very aware of each other stylistically, no doubt about it."

Murphy said, "It isn't about us."

"We'll compete and hopefully our teams will compete. I don't think it will change us. It's nothing about what he's doing or whatever. I mean, we've kind of revealed ourselves over the years, what we're capable of. I don't think it's about us at all."

Counsell played it coy when it came to naming a starting pitcher for Game 1. It appears Javier Assad will take the mound, but Counsell said they'll wait until after Friday's workout to officially name Saturday's starter.

Brewers ace Freddy Peralta will start Game 1 for Milwaukee.

Each team will be without a key pitcher for the series. Cubs pitcher Cade Horton will not be on the NLDS roster due to a rib fracture, and Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff has been ruled out with a lat injury.