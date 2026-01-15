Cubs introduce new third baseman, two-time World Series champ Alex Bregman

The Chicago Cubs introduced third baseman Alex Bregman at Wrigley Field on Thursday, after signing him to a $175 million, five-year contract.

Bregman, who turns 32 next March, is a two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros, and a three-time All-Star. His contract is one of the richest in Cubs history.

Bregman was also pursued by the Cubs before he signed a $120 million, three-year contract with Boston last February, with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

He decided to test free agency again after hitting .273 for the Red Sox with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games, his fewest since 2021. Bregman missed all of June with a quadriceps injury.

Bregman played his first nine seasons with the Astros, winning World Series titles in 2017 and 2022 — although the first of those yielded a sign-stealing scandal that earned Bregman and his teammates plenty of scorn.