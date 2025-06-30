Cubs, Home Run Inn, Vienna Beef team up for Chicago inspired pizza

Cubs fans and foodies alike will have a chance to get a new taste of Chicago with a pizza inspired by the city.

The "Chi-Town Pizza" will be available at Wrigley Field only during Cubs games for a limited time.

The 8-inch, thin-crust tavern-style pizza will be topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, thinly sliced Vienna beef, slow-roasted beef, and homemade giardinera.

Home Run Inn

"Home Run Inn Pizza topped with the savory spices of Vienna's Italian Beef, the Official Italian Beef of the Chicago Cubs, and giardiniera are a memorable combo not to be missed," Home Run Inn Chief Marketing Officer Gina Bolger said. "It's an iconic blend of two great Chicago food traditions."

The pizza will only be available from July 1 to 6.