Watch CBS News
Local News

Cubs, Home Run Inn, Vienna Beef team up for Chicago inspired pizza

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Cubs fans and foodies alike will have a chance to get a new taste of Chicago with a pizza inspired by the city.

The "Chi-Town Pizza" will be available at Wrigley Field only during Cubs games for a limited time.

The 8-inch, thin-crust tavern-style pizza will be topped with mozzarella, tomato sauce, thinly sliced Vienna beef, slow-roasted beef, and homemade giardinera.

chi-town-pizza-at-wrigley-field.jpg
Home Run Inn

"Home Run Inn Pizza topped with the savory spices of Vienna's Italian Beef, the Official Italian Beef of the Chicago Cubs, and giardiniera are a memorable combo not to be missed," Home Run Inn Chief Marketing Officer Gina Bolger said. "It's an iconic blend of two great Chicago food traditions."

The pizza will only be available from July 1 to 6.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.