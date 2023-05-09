Cubs second baseman Niceo Hoerner's hamstring injury appears mild, Ross says

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cubs sent Jameson Taillon to the hill against the St. Louis Cardinals opposite Jack Flaherty as the North Siders tried to even the three-game series on Tuesday.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had more on a team that may have lost Monday's game, but doesn't appear to have lost one of their stars for an extended period.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner seemed to have avoided serious injury after exiting Monday night's game early. Both he and manager David Ross called his hamstring strain mild and don't think a trip to the injured list is coming.

"You never want to feel discomfort in general, especially in the big baseball muscles, hamstrings, obliques, all that," Hoerner said. "But I've dealt with much, much worse before and it's just kind of part of playing at a certain point. I'm really happy with how we're treating it so far and how I'm recovering."

Ross added, "Well his history has really helped us out with dealing with a little bit of this in the past. That's why we got some pictures this morning and all the stuff that the trainers saw and felt yesterday with the testing, the things he was telling us all lined up. I don't think anybody had serious red flags yesterday."

Ross was so optimistic that he said there's a world where Hoerner could be available off the bench on Tuesday night. For now, the Cubs just called up Christopher Morel who got the start at second base, with Nick Madrigal leading off.