Cubs expected to call up power-hitter Matt Mervis from Triple-A

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs' sputtering offense could use a spark, and the man they call "Mash" Mervis just may be the man to provide it.

The Cubs are expected to call up top first-base prospect, and already fan favorite, Matt Mervis from Triple-A.

The 25-year-old power-hitter has six home runs in just 24 games this season with Iowa.

He slugged 36 across multiple levels of the minors last year.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 10:34 PM

