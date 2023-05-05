Cubs expected to call up power-hitter Matt Mervis from Triple-A
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs' sputtering offense could use a spark, and the man they call "Mash" Mervis just may be the man to provide it.
The Cubs are expected to call up top first-base prospect, and already fan favorite, Matt Mervis from Triple-A.
The 25-year-old power-hitter has six home runs in just 24 games this season with Iowa.
He slugged 36 across multiple levels of the minors last year.
