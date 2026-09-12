Advocate Children's Hospital cancer patient gets VIP treatment as honorary Cubs bat kid

An Advocate Children's Hospital patient got VIP treatment while serving as the honorary bat kid for the Chicago Cubs during their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Erik Pedersen, 10, and his family got exclusive on-field access and spent time in the dugout during batting practice before the game.

Adding to the excitement, he also received a custom Cubs jersey and a baseball for players to sign, met with players and was recognized on the video board as the family enjoyed the game from Wrigley Field.

Advocate Children's Hospital

Erik was diagnosed with Stage 1 rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare form of childhood cancer back in May and has since continued his weekly chemotherapy treatments and frequent appointments, tests and procedures.

The hospital says baseball has been a sense of normalcy, from wearing baseball socks to watching the Cubs, and even competing with his baseball team when able to.

Erik's time as the honorary bat kid was also his first time attending a game at Wrigley Field.

"Getting to see Erik have a day filled with excitement and something he loves means so much," said Erik's mom, Christine. "His care team at Advocate Children's Hospital has been amazing throughout his treatment. They have really taken the time to get to know him, what he loves and what makes him happy. They also celebrate every win right along with us. Knowing how much they truly care about Erik means so much to our family. We are incredibly grateful to Advocate and the Cubs for giving Erik an experience our whole family will never forget."

The hospital says Erik looks forward to ringing the bell as he has just a few more treatments to go.