Cubs rally with 2 runs in 8th on walk, hit batter with bases loaded, top Pirates 4-3

Alex Bregman scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning when Gregory Soto hit Nico Hoerner with a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Saturday.

Before Hoerner's at-bat, Soto walked pinch-hitter Matt Shaw to force in Pedro Ramirez from third to tie it at 3 as the Cubs won their second straight. Soto relieved after seven strong innings from Paul Skenes, who left with a 3-2 lead.

Skenes settled in after giving up solo shots to Michael Busch and Ramirez off high fastballs as the Pirates dropped a second straight after winning nine of 11. Ramirez led off the eighth with a double off Soto (6-5), who allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and hit two batters.

Ryan Rolison (9-1) got five outs for the win. Ryan Zeferjahn got the final out of the ninth for his sixth save.

Ryan O'Hearn hit his career-best 18th homer of the season, a three-run drive in the sixth, to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. O'Hearn connected for the first time since being reinstated on Friday following six weeks on the injured list (left quad strain) and upped his career-high RBI total this season to 72.

Skenes allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking one.

Cubs starter Clay Holmes cruised through five scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Busch hit an opposite-field homer in the first for a 1-0 Chicago lead. Ramirez pulled a drive high into the right-center bleachers in the third to make it 2-0.

O'Hearn sent a high cutter from Holmes to the base of Wrigley Field's message board in right.

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Pirates RHP Bubba Chandler (7-9, 4.25 ERA) faced Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (8-4, 4.03) on Sunday.