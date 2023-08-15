White Sox concession workers to join Cubs counterparts in protest at Wrigley Field ahead of Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concession workers from Guaranteed Rate Field will join their counterparts at Wrigley Field in a protest ahead of Tuesday night's Crosstown Classic.

Bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, and cashiers employed by Levy Restaurants at Wrigley Field have gone without a contract for two years.

Meantime, workers at Guaranteed Rate Field, who are employed by Delaware North, recently reached a contract deal giving them a minimum wage of $20 per hour, increased health care coverage, and pension benefits. Those workers at the White Sox ballpark are calling on Levy to provide the same contract terms to their Cubs counterparts.

The concession workers from both stadiums were set to hold a rally Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., ahead of the Cubs-Sox game at Wrigley Field. Both groups are represented by Unite HERE Local 1, a labor union for hotel and restaurant workers.

Levy also manages concessions at the United Center, where workers nearly went on strike in March during the Big Ten tournament. That strike was averted thanks to a last-minute deal between Levy and the concession workers.