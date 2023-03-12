United Center concession workers, Levy reach tentative agreement avoiding strike

CHICAGO (CBS) – Concession workers at the United Center will soon vote after a tentative agreement was reached with Levy - avoiding a potential strike, the company announced Sunday.

The agreement comes as the Big Ten tournament is underway and a week after concession workers staged a one-day strike as the Bulls hosted the Pacers.

UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing those workers, held another bargaining session Saturday night with representatives for Chicago-based Levy Restaurants.

Concessions workers say they want better health insurance, wages, and pension benefits.

"We've been negotiating our contract for about three years now, and we're demanding better health insurance, better wages, a pension, and it seems like the company is just not taking us seriously," United Center worker Jamie O'Neill.

The company employs nearly 700 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks, and dishwashers at the United Center.

There have been over 20 bargaining sessions between Levy and the union membership. They will vote to ratify the agreement in the coming days.

No work stoppage will occur pending the outcome of the membership vote.