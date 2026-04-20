Rea and Swanson help the Cubs beat the slumping Phillies 5-1 for their 6th straight win

Colin Rea pitched into the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive win.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer for Chicago, and Michael Conforto added a sacrifice fly.

The Cubs have outscored their opponents 44-14 during the team's longest win streak since it also won six in a row from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2024. They are tied with Atlanta for the majors' longest active win streak.

The Phillies have dropped six in a row and seven of eight. They have been outscored 42-10 during their losing streak.

Rea (3-0) permitted one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, aided by a stellar defensive performance from his Cubs teammates.

Gold Glove left fielder Ian Happ went into the stands to catch Kyle Schwarber's flyball in the first. Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner made diving stops on hard grounders by Bryce Harper in the first and Schwarber in the seventh. First baseman Michael Busch robbed Bryson Stott with a diving play in the sixth.

Matt Shaw also helped out with a terrific catch on Trea Turner's liner to right field in the ninth.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola (1-2) was tagged for five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

The Cubs grabbed control in the second. They loaded the bases with no outs, and Happ scampered home when Miguel Amaya bounced into a double play.

Following a walk to Pete Crow-Armstrong, Swanson drove a 3-1 sinker to center for a 4-0 lead. The projected distance on Swanson's fifth homer of the season was 424 feet.

The Phillies scored their only run on Justin Crawford's RBI double in the fourth. Crawford was stranded when Rafael Marchán bounced to first for the final out of the inning.

Up next

Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 7.94 ERA) starts for the Phillies on Tuesday night, and fellow left-hander Shota Imanaga (1-1, 2.45) pitches for the Cubs.