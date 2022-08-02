Cubs All-Stars Contreras, Happ remain with team after trade deadline

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The trade deadline for Major League Baseball teams passed on Tuesday without the Cubs dealing three-time All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras or All-Star left fielder Ian Happ.

Both Contreras and Happ were in the lineup as the Cubs traveled to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals this week.

We don't know what that means for either players' future beyond this season with the team, other than the Cubs won't likely be able to get what they wanted for either player.

Contreras' contract expires after the season but Happ has another year on his deal.

Contreras, a native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, is in his seventh season with the club. He became the first Cub to start the All-Star Game at the same position in consecutive seasons since Sammy Sosa did so four years in a row from 1999 to 2002.

Happ was drafted in the first round by the Cubs in 2015, has belted 87 career home runs, the most by a switch-hitter in franchise history, and was the fastest player in franchise history to reach 20 homers, doing so in just 89-carer games.

The Cubs did seal a couple of moves dealing away closer David Robertson to the Phillies and reliever Michael Givens to the Mets for a couple of pitching prospects.