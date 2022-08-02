Watch CBS News
Cubs send reliever David Robertson to Phillies for pitching prospect Ben Brown

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran reliever David Robertson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

The Phillies sent minor league right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of the trade deadline.

Robertson is 3-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves in 36 appearances this year. The right-hander finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs on March 16.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:11 PM

