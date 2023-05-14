Watch CBS News
Chicago Cubs hosted 3rd annual STEM Fair at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students were discovering the science of baseball at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

The Cubs hosted the third annual STEM Fair to celebrate careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Local middle and high school students presented projects on the science of baseball and tested them out on the field.

To celebrate their hard work, students will receive free tickets to a future game, and they'll be invited back in the summer for a private camp.

May 14, 2023

