The Wieners Circle gets visit from Cuba Gooding Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) – You just never know who might pop up in Chicago.

The Wieners Circle shared a photo of a famous guest who stopped in.

Cuba Gooding Jr. snapped a selfie with the workers at the counter.

They said he didn't even realize he was in an iconic establishment, he just wanted a Chicago dog.

Cuba Gooding in the house, he’d never heard of us, just wanted a hot dog. Favorite role of his? Tre from boyz n the hood pic.twitter.com/pzNouj1A0L — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 7, 2023