CTA Yellow Line service suspended after empty train goes off rails

Service on the CTA Yellow Line between Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood and suburban Skokie was suspended during the morning rush Tuesday, after a car went off the rails.

A notice was posted at 4:45 a.m. that service was suspended on the line, and the suspension remained in effect as of just before 8 a.m.

Officials said an out-of-service train with no one on board jumped a switch near the Skokie maintenance yard, along the Yellow Line at Hamlin Avenue.

While no one was on the train that derailed, the main line was affected, and thus, Yellow Line services had to be suspended while Chicago Transit Authority workers rerailed the train.

Thus, service was suspended on the entire line, from the Dempster-Skokie terminal in Skokie to the Howard terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two years ago, the Yellow Line, also called the Skokie Swift, was suspended for seven weeks after a crash that sent 16 people to the hospital near the Howard terminal. A train crashed into a snow plow near the Howard terminal on Nov. 17, 2023, causing $8.7 million in damage.

