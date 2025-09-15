Watch CBS News
Man charged with attempted sexual assault on CTA Yellow Line train

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
A man has been charged with beating and trying to sexually assault a woman on board a CTA Yellow Line train last week in Evanston.

Mekel Gordon, 24, has been charged with one count of aggravated attempted criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police said, around 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to an attack on a train near Dodge Avenue and Mulford Street.

Police said a man approached a woman from behind, grabbed her, and attempted to forcibly undress her. When the victim resisted, the offender pulled her to the floor and struck her multiple times before fleeing the train on foot. 

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, after police released surveillance photos of the suspect, officers responded to a call about a man matching his description at the Howard Street station in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street in Chicago. 

Officers arrested Gordon, who was wearing clothing consistent with the suspect in the surveillance footage.

Cook County prosecutors approved the charges against him, and he was due to appear at the Skokie Courthouse on Monday afternoon for a detention hearing.

