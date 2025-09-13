Watch CBS News
Police release photos of attempted sexual assault suspect on CTA Yellow Line train

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Evanston police released photos of a suspect wanted in  an attempted sexual assault reported on a CTA train on Friday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., police responded to a westbound CTA Yellow Line train traveling toward Skokie.

Police said a man approached a woman from behind, grabbed her, and attempted to forcibly undress her. When the victim resisted, the offender pulled her to the floor and struck her multiple times before fleeing the train on foot. 

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Investigators said the suspect boarded the train at the Howard Street CTA Station in Chicago. Police released the following surveillance photos.  

untitled-design-65.png

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.

