CTA unveils tactile signs to assist blind and low vision riders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is becoming more accessible for passengers who are blind or have low vision.

It unveiled its new tactile signs. They read "bus stop" in braille and is centered on the pole in the direction of travel.

These signs are being installed at more than 1,300 stops throughout the city across 12 routes over the next several months. The #20 Madison route is already equipped with the signs.

"Our goal with this pilot is to create and test a practical solution to help remove a barrier that so many riders encounter and ensure everyone has convenient access to affordable and reliable public transit services,"  said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. 

The signs are 4" X 6.5" have the words "BUS STOP" in braille and raised type face. They'll be centered between 48" and 60" from ground level, and positioned in the direction of travel of the approaching bus.  

"This solution was created by many stakeholders, including disability community input from riders with disabilities including those who are blind and low vision," said Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) Commissioner Rachel Arfa. 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 11:22 AM

