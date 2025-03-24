Chicago police apprehend unauthorized man on CTA tracks in River North
An investigation is underway after an unauthorized person on elevated CTA tracks was apprehended in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Monday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., there was a large police presence near Illinois and Franklin streets. A CTA Purple Line train was stopped as emergency responders used a ladder to reach a man standing on the elevated tracks.
Video from the scene shows the man being taken into custody following a brief struggle with police.
CTA confirmed Purple Line trains service has resumed with residual delays.
Police have not confirmed details surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story