Chicago police apprehend unauthorized man on CTA tracks in River North

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after an unauthorized person on elevated CTA tracks was apprehended in Chicago's River North neighborhood on Monday morning. 

Just before 8 a.m., there was a large police presence near Illinois and Franklin streets. A CTA Purple Line train was stopped as emergency responders used a ladder to reach a man standing on the elevated tracks. 

Carly Newman

Video from the scene shows the man being taken into custody following a brief struggle with police. 

CTA confirmed Purple Line trains service has resumed with residual delays. 

Police have not confirmed details surrounding the incident. 

This is a developing story

